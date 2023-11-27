Cowboys' DaRon Bland sending items from historic pick six to HoF, but there is one thing he's keeping

article

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland will send some items to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to commemorate his remarkable record of five pick-sixes in a single season.

Bland broke the NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season during Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders.

The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will get the cleats and gloves Bland was wearing during the interception return.

Bland says he is keeping the ball from the record-breaking pick.

The former fifth-round pick out of Fresno State says the ball will be one of several keepsakes that will eventually go in his trophy case at home.

For now, he is celebrating the moment.

"Oh it feels great, especially early on in my career, so it feels good," Bland told reporters.

After Bland broke the record, returning Commanders QB Sam Howell's pass 63 yards for a score in the fourth quarter, Bland's teammates mobbed him in a celebration to remember.

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception returned for a touchdown in the game against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington

Bland jumped inside the Salvation Army kettle while his teammates surrounded him.

"It feels so good having teammates like that, to have your back on a day like that feels good," Bland said.

During his chat with reporters Bland said he used to be an offensive player when he started playing football as a kid.

He first played running back, then QB and then wide receiver.

Bland says whenever the ball is in the air, he goes back to that offensive mindset.

We will see if Bland can add to his historic year when the Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.