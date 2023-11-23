Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys' DaRon Bland now stands alone with most pick-6s in NFL season with 5

Dallas Cowboys
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season.

Bland's 63-yard pick-6 was an exclamation point as the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday. 

Bland stepped in front of Sam Howell's pass intended for Jahan Dotson and ran free up the Dallas sideline before having to cut back inside to avoid the pursuing Washington quarterback.

Receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. were the last hope for a tackle just outside the 10-yard line, but Bland sidestepped both for the score.

Bland came into the game sharing the NFL record with Philadelphia's Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City's Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston's Ken Houston (1971).