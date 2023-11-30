Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith on learning from Zack Martin, Tyron Smith

article

The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been on a roll, in large part due to the large individuals up front getting the job done.

The offensive line has been finding some rhythm, and that includes second-year left guard Tyler Smith.

The former first round pick out of North Crowley High School and the University of Tulsa was not a popular pick when he was selected 24th overall by the Cowboys, but it has really worked out.

Smith is playing at a Pro Bowl, and maybe even an All-Pro level, in his second year.

Learning from Zack Martin, Tyron Smith

Smith gives credit to Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and his other mentors up front.

"I have great examples in Tyron and Zack to look at. That's the people that I have really tried to emulate coming into this year," Smith said. "Their process, how they move, how they operate and things of that nature. I've had some really great examples around me to learn from."

Smith says the offensive line room is "special."

Mother's Influence

"She's everything to me," said Smith. "I wasn't the richest guy, I wasn't the poorest either. My mom really did sacrifice all the time she had,"

The Cowboys' offensive lineman says that his mother, a teacher, woul spend her weekends driving him Pop Warner games, track meets and more.

"She always instilled in us this sense of excellence. Like, leave things better than you found them," he said.

Smith said as a kid he viewed it as his mother being hard on him, but since he's grown up he's seen the value.

"Seeing all the things that she did behind the scenes, it built up a huge appreciation for her," he said. "She was trying to turn me into a high-functioning young man. Somebody who would go out into the world and be successful."

Childhood Leg Issues

Smith was born with Blount's disease, a condition that impacted the growth plates around his knee.

The condition made Smith bow-legged, putting stress on his knees.

The offensive guard had to have surgery in high school to straighten his legs.

"They break your tibia, your fibula. They put an external fixator on it, and they slowly twist your leg into the desired orientation," he explained. "It's a very painful process."

Smith says the scars on his legs are a reminder of what he's been through.

He hopes that his experience can help someone else.

"In didn't know many successful athletes who had gone through what I'd gone through, but I knew somebody had to be the first," he said. "Somebody has to be that guy who shows other kids just because you went through this or this happened to you, that doesn't have to be the end of your path."

Featured article

In-Season Foods to Avoid

Smith says his current playing weight is about 320 pounds.

In order to stay at that weight, he needs to watch what he eats.

"I stay away from ice cream, I stay away from sweets," Smith said. "I feel like sweets are that silent killer for a lot of guys."

He reassured us that he's not too hard on himself for his diet.

"Y'all know I didn't get this big by accident, so I eat," he said.

Featured article

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl?

The team will be leaning on Smith and the line if they are going to reach their goal: winning the Super Bowl.

Smith says he believes this year could be the year Dallas gets over the hump.

"I believe so, mark it down," he said with a laugh. "We will win that championship."