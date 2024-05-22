Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
11
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:39 PM CDT until WED 8:45 PM CDT, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hamilton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Hopkins County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:41 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

Dak Prescott to Mavs and Stars: 'Put more f***ing pressure on us'

By and
Updated  May 22, 2024 5:49pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
article

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are in the Western Conference Finals, the Texas Rangers are the reigning World Series champs and then there are the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys had another disappointing playoff exit last season. The team hasn't been to the conference championship since the 1995 season, when they beat the Green Bay Packers at Texas Stadium on route to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

READ MORE: Cowboys 'all-in' on bargain bin? 5 free agents who can still help Dallas in 2024

The championship drought for the Cowboys may make some feel envious of their fellow DFW franchises, but Dak Prescott says he's rooting for the Mavs and Stars.

"I want it. I want it for them. Trust me. I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher for me, and I'm for that. Go win it. Rangers did it, other two go do it. Put more f***ing pressure on us," Prescott said Wednesday. 

It was a busy day for Dak, whose daughter MJ made an appearance at The Star on Wednesday. She just turned three months old.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively on late mom: 'I can feel her looking down on me'

Prescott's daughter and her mom, Sarah Jane Ramos, were there with Prescott at a news conference celebrating a $2.1 million donation made for cancer research.