Dak Prescott to Mavs and Stars: 'Put more f***ing pressure on us'

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are in the Western Conference Finals, the Texas Rangers are the reigning World Series champs and then there are the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys had another disappointing playoff exit last season. The team hasn't been to the conference championship since the 1995 season, when they beat the Green Bay Packers at Texas Stadium on route to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

The championship drought for the Cowboys may make some feel envious of their fellow DFW franchises, but Dak Prescott says he's rooting for the Mavs and Stars.

"I want it. I want it for them. Trust me. I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher for me, and I'm for that. Go win it. Rangers did it, other two go do it. Put more f***ing pressure on us," Prescott said Wednesday.

It was a busy day for Dak, whose daughter MJ made an appearance at The Star on Wednesday. She just turned three months old.

Prescott's daughter and her mom, Sarah Jane Ramos, were there with Prescott at a news conference celebrating a $2.1 million donation made for cancer research.