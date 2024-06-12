Trackdown: Help find Keylon Brown's killers

article

A father of two is dead after he was ambushed from behind. Dallas detectives say he had no idea he was going to lose his life.

Police hope you can help track down his killers.

The shooting happened on June 7 just after midnight at an apartment complex at 1301 West Wheatland in the Red Bird area.

"The victim, Keylon Brown, had just dropped his family off. He was coming to park his vehicle," said Dallas Police Det. Theodore Gross. "As he was parking his vehicle, a silver sedan which we believe to be a Lexus, possibly a 2004 model, parks outside of the complex. And three suspects dressed in all black, they exit the vehicle."

Gross says the three suspects in the silver had a pistol and a rifle and parked outside the complex.

"He had just dropped off his family. As he was getting his property out of his car, another video is them actually staging behind this building, waiting for him. And as they see their opportunity, they walk up… two of the three guys walked up on him," the detective said. "And with his back turned, they executed him."

Brown was a father of two and recently had a newborn.

"He was trying to get his life back together and was taking care of his family and doing right, and these people show up and decided they were going to end that," Gross said. "What we need is the public's assistance to help identify the silver Lexus sedan. Witnesses here at the complex actually say they have seen that vehicle here recently this week. We need them to help identify that as well as anybody who was involved in this offense."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Gross at (469) 792-5142 or theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.

"We don't have any reason as to why this happened yet. But from what we can tell, this was an ambush. This was a horrific incident that happened to Mr. Brown," Gross said.