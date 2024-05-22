Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:40 PM CDT until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Collin County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Cooke County, Denton County, Collin County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 10:05 AM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 12:39 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively on late mom: 'I can feel her looking down on me'

By and
Published  May 22, 2024 2:54pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Mavs Lively on mom: 'I can feel her looking down on me'

Dallas Mavericks rookie center talks about his success and the loss of his mother, Kathy.

Dallas Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively has played a large role in the team's playoff success.

Lively was fantastic in the Mavs closeout game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

While performing on the court, Lively has had a lot to deal with off the court.

He lost his mother, Kathy Drysdale, just a month ago after a decade-long cancer battle.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Throughout the playoff run, Lively has made a point to mention her after every game.

The rookie says his mother taught him to "sink or swim" and that he knows she is looking down on him.

"I can hear her. She was there, she was jumping in the air she was jumping on the couch, she was making all the noise she possibly can. I could feel her looking down on me," said Lively when asked about he learned about himself during the series against the Thunder.

Lively said he not only thinks about her praise, but also her push to make him as good as he can be.

"I could hear her talk about a couple missed free throws, a couple missed buckets, couple turnovers. I could hear that more than anything," he said. "My mom's not going to sit there and live on the highness. She's going to focus on the details and things I need to get right."

Related

NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves schedule, how to watch
article

NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves schedule, how to watch

While we don't know the Mavs' opponent yet, we do know when the games will be held.

Lively will be put to the test in the Western Conference FInals against Timberwolves bigs Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Sixth-Man of the Year Naz Reid.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 7:30 p.m.