Man takes car to Fort Worth dealership for strange noise, techs make adorable discovery

A North Texas man took his car to the dealership because the engine was purring. It turns out, that’s not always a good thing.

The folks at Park Place Motorcars in Fort Worth said the customer recently returned a loaner car to the service center after hearing a faint "meow" while stopped at a red light.

He told the service technicians he’d seen several cats hide under the vehicle during a recent storm and was concerned one had gotten stuck.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Park Place Motorcars Fort Worth

The Park Place Motorcars service techs immediately crawled under the car and began removing parts. They didn’t want to risk driving it to the shop and potentially harming the stowaway.

Soon after, the technicians found a tiny gray kitten hiding under the belly pan on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The little guy was unharmed and in good spirits, the dealership said.

The kitten now has a permanent home with one of the service techs who rescued him.