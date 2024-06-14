Texas DPS arrest man on top of state's new most wanted list in Fort Worth

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect at the top of a new state list of criminals who entered the country illegally.

38-year-old Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez was arrested in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Chox Gonzalez was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Texas DPS says Chox Gonzalez is from Mexico, but has ties to Tarrant County, including Pantego and Arlington.

Chox Gonzalez has a long criminal history.

In 2016, he was convicted of driving with intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 and assault causing the bodily injury of a family member. He was removed from the United States later that year.

In 2021, he was arrested in Tarrant County for assault and giving fake information to authorities. Chox Gonzalez bonded out of jail and later that year warrants were put out for his arrest.

In 2023, Arlington police issued new warrants for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Chox Gonzalez topped Governor Abbott's new "Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List."

Texas DPS says the arrest was due to investigative efforts and not a tip submitted through Texas Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.