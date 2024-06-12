article

A Texas man is in an Oklahoma jail after he allegedly murdered a man at Choctaw Casino.

20-year-old Antonio Latham of Gunter is charged with first-degree murder.

Oklahoma police were called to the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant on Sunday evening.

Officers discovered Oklahoma resident Phillip Wingfield, 51, had suffered significant injuries.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Wingfield was pronounced dead.

Latham was arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail.

Investigators did not release details about Wingfield's injuries or Latham's alleged role in his death.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and Bryan County District Attorney's Office took part in the investigation.