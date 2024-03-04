Dak Prescott announces birth of baby girl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a new father.

Prescott told media members on Monday that his newborn baby girl was born on Thursday.

The Cowboys quarterback made the announcement at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala at Northpark Mall in Dallas.

Prescott said his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, and "Baby MJ" are healthy.

Dak, rocking a new goatee, says the news has changed him.

"When you wake up in the morning and see that baby you understand responsibilities and everything I've always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more, it's special," Prescott said.

The quarterback didn't shy away from changing diapers.

"I changed the first one and then about two or three after that. I try to pass that job along," he said with a smile.

Prescott and Ramos announced the pregnancy in November.

He's not the only Dallas sports star to have a baby recently.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic had his baby girl, Gabriela, in December.