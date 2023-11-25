Dak Prescott shares pregnancy news; 'Girl Dad Incoming'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend revealed that he is going to be a girl dad.

On Saturday, Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, made the announcement on her Instagram page. Prescott also shared the news on his Instagram stories, with the caption "Beyond Blessed!" and "Girl Dad Incoming."

This news comes as Prescott is having a great season with the Cowboys, leading them to an 8-3 record so far, and he's in the MVP conversation.