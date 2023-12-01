Luka Doncic is a girl dad

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies for a great reason.

Doncic and his fiancee Anamaria Goltes had their first child, a baby girl.

He posted a photo with the baby Friday with the caption, "Gabriela."

The Mavericks scratched Doncic from Friday's game, only citing personal reasons.

Luka proposed to Goltes this July.

Doncic, 24, and Goltes, 25, knew each other as children and began dating when they were teenagers.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently announced that he would also be becoming a girl dad.

Prescott's baby is due this March.