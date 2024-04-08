World's largest edible Moon Pie served up in Irving during total solar eclipse

Thousands who gathered in Irving for the total solar eclipse enjoyed two treats: a stellar view of the celestial event and a slice of the world’s largest edible Moon Pie.

Nearly 6,000 people gathered at the Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas Monday for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Guests were served the record-breaking, sugary dessert moments before totality arrived at 1:42 p.m.

The pie came out weighing a whopping 160 pounds and was five feet in diameter.

"It was great seeing families from not just Irving but from across Texas, from many states and even several countries who chose to visit Irving for the total eclipse," said Diana Pfaff, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Visit Irving. "The world’s largest edible Moon Pie was a hit, and it received rave reviews."

Chef Eduardo Alvarez with the Irving Convention Center cooked up the pie using 64 pounds of marshmallows, 128 eggs, 36 pounds of butter and 16 pounds of brown sugar.