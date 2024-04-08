Expand / Collapse search

Solar Eclipse 2024: Watch the moment of totality across North Texas

Published  April 8, 2024 2:32pm CDT
Eclipses
DALLAS - North Texas was cast into darkness in the afternoon of Monday, April 8 for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse.

The clouds parted just in time for people across the Metroplex to enjoy the moment.

Downtown Dallas

Totality in Downtown Dallas

See the moment of totality from the top of the FOX 4 Sutdios in Downtown Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park

Solar Eclipse 2024: Crowd reacts to totality

The crowd at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas reacts to the moment the moon's shadow covered the sun.

A crowd of sky watchers at Dallas' Klyde Warren Park watch the total solar eclipse.

Plano

Solar Eclipse 2024: Plano Timelapse

See a timelapse of the entire solar eclipse from Plano.

Here's a timelapse of the total solar eclipse in Plano.

Ennis

Ennis Eclipse Timelapse - Moment of Totality

A timelapse of the eclipse in Ennis, Texas. The moment shown is 1:38 p.m. to 1:44 p.m.

Ennis, Texas was right in the middle of the eclipse's path of totality.

Totality lasted 4 minutes and 23 seconds in Ennis and crowds got quite the show.

Watch a timelapse of the moment above.

Grapevine

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb captured the moment from the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.