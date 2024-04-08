Solar Eclipse 2024: Watch the moment of totality across North Texas

North Texas was cast into darkness in the afternoon of Monday, April 8 for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse.

The clouds parted just in time for people across the Metroplex to enjoy the moment.

Downtown Dallas

Klyde Warren Park

A crowd of sky watchers at Dallas' Klyde Warren Park watch the total solar eclipse.

Plano

Here's a timelapse of the total solar eclipse in Plano.

Ennis

Ennis, Texas was right in the middle of the eclipse's path of totality.

Totality lasted 4 minutes and 23 seconds in Ennis and crowds got quite the show.

Watch a timelapse of the moment above.

Grapevine

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb captured the moment from the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.