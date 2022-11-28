The U.S. Men's National Team takes on Iran (Tuesday at 1 p.m. on FOX) with a trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup on the line.

For the Stars and Stripes it would be the first time to reach the round of 16 since 2018. Iran is fighting for its first time to ever reach the knockout stage.

Friday's game versus England was the most watched men's soccer match in U.S. history, and Tuesday there is even more on the line.

How to watch the World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) row1 Matt Turner of USA, Timothy Weah of USA, Haji Wright of USA, Tim Ream of USA, Antonee Robinson of USA, Walker Zimmerman of USA, row2 Tyler Adams of USA, Sergino Dest of USA, Christian Pulisic of USA, Weston Mc

To Advance

For the US to advance it is simple: win, and you are in.

Wales' loss to Iran this weekend means the U.S. will be locked into at least the second spot in Group B with a win over Iran.

Iran can advance to the knockout stage with just a draw, so don't be surprised if the team plays for the tie.

Best places to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

To Win The Group

For the US to win Group B they are going to need a bit of help. Most importantly they need to win.

At the same time as the US game, England will take on Wales.

If England loses to Wales and the US beats Iran, the U.S. takes the group and the better seed that comes along with it.

If England and Wales tie, the US has some work to do to win the group.

In the World Cup, tiebreakers come down to goal differential. The US would have to beat Iran by 5 goals or more to win the group if Wales and England draw.

That would be a tall task for a US team that has struggled to score goals throughout international play.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Weston McKennie of USA controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Ge

To Be Eliminated

It is win or go home for the US. A tie or loss to Iran, and Gregg Berhalter's squad is packing their bags for the states.

For the USMNT, the knockout round has arrived early

When will the US play next?

If the USMNT advances in the tournament, they will play again this weekend.

If they finish second in Group B (the most likely scenario) they will play the top finisher in Group A on Saturday at 9 a.m.

If the US manages to come in first in Group A they will play the second place team in Group A on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Currently, the Netherlands and Ecuador are tied atop Group A with 4 points. Senegal is only a point behind in third place.