FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Here's when your favorite teams play

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun in Qatar, the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East. The coveted soccer tournament runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 18, 2022 with 32 teams competing for the World Cup.

How the tournament works

All 32 countries have been divided into eight groups, each featuring four teams. The teams in each group will play each other, and the top two from each group will move on to the knockout stage. The winners from those match ups will go on to the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals, and will then culminate with the final match on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

The U.S. is in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 10 a.m. CT on FOX

France vs. Australia, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 10 a.m. CT on FOX

Belgium vs. Canada, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 10 a.m. CT on FOX

Brazil vs. Serbia, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m. CT on FOX

England vs. United States, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

France vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. CT on FS1

Argentina vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. CT on FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 10 a.m. CT on FS1

Spain vs. Germany, 1 p.m. CT on FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 4 a.m. CT on FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 7 a.m. CT on FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 10 a.m. CT on FOX

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 9 a.m. CT on *FOX

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 9 a.m. CT on *FS1

Wales vs. England, 1 p.m. CT on FS1

Iran vs. United States, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 9 a.m. CT on *FOX

Australia vs. Denmark, 9 a.m. CT on *FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. CT on *FS1

Poland vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. CT on *FOX

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 9 a.m. CT on *FOX

Canada vs. Morocco, 9 a.m. CT on *FS1

Japan vs. Spain, 1 p.m. CT on *FOX

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 1 p.m. CT on *FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 9 a.m. CT on *FOX

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 9 a.m. CT on *FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m. CT on *FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 1 p.m. CT on *FOX

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

1A vs. 2B, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

1C vs. 2D, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Sunday, Dec. 4

1D vs. 2C, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

1B vs. 2A, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Monday, Dec. 5

1E vs. 2F, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

1G vs. 2H, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Tuesday, Dec. 6

1F vs. 2E, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

1H vs. 2G, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

W53 vs. W54, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

W49 vs. W50, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Saturday, Dec. 10

W55 vs. W56, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

W51 vs. W52, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

W57 vs. W58, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

Wednesday, Dec. 14

W59 vs. W60, 1 p.m. CT on FOX

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Dec. 17

RU61 vs. RU62, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

W61 vs. W62, 9 a.m. CT on FOX

*Subject to change