Workers caused fire that badly damaged West Dallas church

Investigators said a crew accidentally started a fire while working at a church in West Dallas.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dallas Indian Revival Center just off Hampton Road, north of Interstate 30.

There were already heavy flames by the time Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived. Part of the roof collapsed afterward.

Firefighters said a crew was working on the roof. They believe a torch being used ignited flammable materials.

All workers made it down safely, and no one was injured.