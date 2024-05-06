Costco murder suspects expected to take plea deals

A judge in Dallas County will reportedly consider plea deals for three suspects charged with killing a man in a Costco parking lot two years ago.

Ali Elbanna was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery outside the North Dallas store in November 2021.

Family members said he was there to pick up supplies for his own store in Arlington.

As he was loading the groceries into his SUV, a group of suspects in a stolen truck tried to rob him.

Elbanna’s family told FOX 4 the district attorney’s office offered plea deals to two of the three capital murder suspects. But jail records indicate there are plea hearings scheduled for all three suspects.

That means the case won’t go to trial and a judge will consider the fate of Camron Range, Janiya Miller, and James Levels.

Range was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, but a judge ruled that he should be tried as an adult.

A fourth suspect, Jacoby Tatum, was cleared by a grand jury.

Elbanna’s loved ones will be at Monday’s hearing to read their victim impact statements.