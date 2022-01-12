Woman wanted for sexually assaulting child near Dallas school

article

Dallas police are looking for a woman who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police haven’t released many details about the incident, only saying a child was sexually assaulted on New Year’s Day in the 17800 block of Campbell Road. That’s in front of Haggar Elementary School.

The suspect they are looking for is a 30 to 40-year-old black female who has long braids.

In photos, she is wearing a dark-colored coat and a skirt. Her braids appear to be yellowish blonde. Both the photos and a sketch show her hair partially covering her face.

Witnesses also saw her walking two small dogs and driving a red car, police said.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4339.

READ MORE:

More North Texas school districts closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks

Sleeping teen killed in South Dallas drive-by shooting

Advertisement

U.S. judge slams state's handling of foster care system: 'Texas was not prepared'