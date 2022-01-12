More North Texas school districts closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks

article

More school districts are closing because so many people are out sick with COVID-19.

Boyd ISD in Wise County is closed until next Tuesday.

Kemp ISD is closing Thursday and Friday. The district is in parts of Kaufman and Henderson counties, southeast of Dallas.

Red Oak ISD in Ellis County is closing on Friday. The district said it is deep cleaning all campuses.

Earlier this week, Rio Vista ISD, south of Fort Worth, canceled classes because too many staff members were out sick and the district did not have enough substitutes.

All schools are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.