Sleeping teen killed in Dallas drive-by shooting

Dallas police are trying figure out who shot and killed a 17-year-old girl while she was asleep in her bedroom.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Reynolds Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 30 and Dolphin Road.

Someone opened fire while driving by the house. One of the bullets went through the wall of 17-year-old Crystal Rodriguez’s bedroom and hit her while she was sleeping.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police don’t yet have any clues about the suspect or suspects.

They are still investigating a motive for the murder.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can help lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 214-373-8477.

