Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to North Texas this summer

To celebrate his 90th birthday Willie Nelson is going on tour this year and bringing his Outlaw Music Festival to cities across the country, including Dallas.

The Outlaw Music Festival will stop by Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on June 30.

Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid are expected to perform.

If you can't make the date in Dallas there is also a show in The Woodlands, near Houston, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

MORE SHOWS COMING TO DFW:

Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale until Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m.

"I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour" said Nelson in a release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."

Outlaw Music Festival 2023 Tour

06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid