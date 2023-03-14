Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to North Texas this summer
DALLAS - To celebrate his 90th birthday Willie Nelson is going on tour this year and bringing his Outlaw Music Festival to cities across the country, including Dallas.
The Outlaw Music Festival will stop by Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on June 30.
Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid are expected to perform.
If you can't make the date in Dallas there is also a show in The Woodlands, near Houston, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 2.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.
Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale until Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m.
"I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour" said Nelson in a release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."
Outlaw Music Festival 2023 Tour
06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid