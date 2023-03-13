Drake, 21 Savage coming to Dallas as part of new tour

Two of the biggest names in hip hop, Drake and 21 Savage, are coming to Dallas later this year.

The ‘It’s All a Blur' Tour will make a stop at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, June 24.

He will also be making a stop in Houston on June 21.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 17 at noon.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cash App Card users have access to a special presale starting Wednesday by "using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

This is one of several huge concerts coming to North Texas this year, including Beyonce, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena