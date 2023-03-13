Drake, 21 Savage coming to Dallas as part of new tour
DALLAS - Two of the biggest names in hip hop, Drake and 21 Savage, are coming to Dallas later this year.
The ‘It’s All a Blur' Tour will make a stop at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, June 24.
He will also be making a stop in Houston on June 21.
Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 17 at noon.
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Cash App Card users have access to a special presale starting Wednesday by "using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.
This is one of several huge concerts coming to North Texas this year, including Beyonce, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.
Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena