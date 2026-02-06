Six Flags over Texas hits construction milestone on world's tallest 'giga dive' coaster

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas marked a major milestone on the world’s first "giga dive" coaster. The park completed Tormenta’s record-breaking 179-foot vertical loop this week. The 300+ foot coaster is set to open later this year, breaking multiple world records.



Six Flags over Texas in Arlington has completed a construction milestone on the world's first "giga dive" coaster, which will be more than 30 stories tall when it's completed later this year.

The park celebrated completing the Tormenta Rampaging Run's record-breaking 179-foot vertical loop on Thursday.

Six Flags Tormenta milestone

The latest:

The vertical loop completed this week is only one of the numerous elements of Tormenta that make the coaster a singular theme park attraction. They celebrated the 18-story loop's completion by lighting it up Thursday night.

The coaster is now more than halfway through vertical construction, the park announced, and it's expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

Tormenta's lit up vertical loop (Six Flags)

What they're saying:

"Tonight, Texas raised the bar for thrill rides around the world," Park Manager Mark Boyer said Thursday. "The completion of the world’s tallest vertical loop is a once-in-a-generation engineering achievement and a bold sign of what’s ahead when Tormenta Rampaging Run opens later this year."

What is a ‘giga dive’ coaster?

Dive coasters are set apart from other roller coasters by holding riders over a 90 degree, or sometimes even steeper, drop before freeing the coaster train for a high-speed plunge.

The Tormenta will be the first dive coaster with the "giga" prefix, as it tops 300 feet in height.

The coaster will break six world records:

Tallest dive coaster: 309 feet.

Highest 95 degree beyond-vertical drop: 285 feet

Fastest dive coaster: 87 mph

Highest Immelmann inversion: 218 feet

Tallest vertical coaster loop: 179 feet

Longest dive coaster: 4,199 feet