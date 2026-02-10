Crayola Experience in Plano closed due to delinquent rent

The Brief Crayola Experience in Plano was shut down on Monday, with its landlord posting a notice on the door about delinquent rent. The attraction’s future is uncertain, with no word on when it might reopen or if purchased tickets and memberships will be honored. The closure comes as the Shops at Willow Bend faces redevelopment, including rumors that the Dallas Stars may build a new arena at the site.



The Crayola Experience in Plano is currently shut down. According to a note on the door, the business is behind on rent.

What we know:

In a report from the Dallas Morning News, the location inside the Shops at Willow Bend closed on Monday.

The mall’s landlord, Centennial Waterfall Willow Bend, posted a lockout notice on the door. "Provided tenant pays the entire amount of delinquent rent, a new key to the premises may be obtained," it says in part.

A note on the Crayola Experience website says it’s "temporarily closed" with no further details.

What we don't know:

There’s no word on when or if the family-friendly attraction will reopen.

No details have been released about whether Crayola Experience will honor tickets and memberships that customers have already purchased.

Big picture view:

With Crayola Experience closed – at least for now – little remains open at the Shops at Willow Bend. Most major stores in the mall have already shut down or will shut down soon.

The Dallas Stars are reportedly eyeing the location as a potential future stadium site.