Video shows suspect flee after injuring 3 Dallas officers

Dallas police released body and dash camera video of a weekend incident that injured three police officers.

Police said 34-year-old Seth Anderson hit three squad cars as he drove away from officers who were trying to take him into custody Saturday near Skillman Street in far northeast Dallas.

He later fired shots at another officer after driving onto a dead-end street. That officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Anderson initially gestured as if he was going to surrender.

"The suspect then opened the door with his hands raised as though he was going to surrender. At that moment, the suspect exited and ran from arresting officers. The officers chased him on foot through the complex. The officers caught the suspect. He resisted and was Tased and was taken into custody," he said.

Police were initially trying to arrest him for a felony warrant. He’s now facing additional charges including resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a public servant.

The three injured officers were taken to the hospital. All are now recovering at home.

