Mesquite officers wound man who fired shots at them

Police in Mesquite shot a man after they said he fired shots at officers Monday night. They had been looking for him for several hours.

Mesquite police said they are thankful more people weren’t hurt since the situation played out in the public.

It first started when officers responded to a call about a man entering an apartment on Gus Thomasson Road just before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the armed man entered the apartment looking for a relative. He then left that apartment and entered the one right below it.

Police waited for hours trying to secure the area and make contact with the man. A little before 9 p.m., they discovered he was no longer in the building.

They found him again in the parking lot of the Urban Air Adventure Park on Childress Avenue.

Police said the suspect shot at officers so they returned fire.

"Multiple factors have to be taken into account when you’re engaging in a gunfight literally in a city," said Capt. Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department. "We’re extremely fortunate tonight that our initial victim wasn’t harmed to our knowledge and that our officers were not harmed."

Police treated the suspect at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

He is expected to survive the shooting.

No officers were hurt. Those involved will be placed on leave for a routine investigation.

