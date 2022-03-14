Suspect in custody after shootout with Dallas officers

article

A man is accused of injuring three Dallas police officers while trying to escape.

Police said Seth Anderson took off when officers tried to pull him over Saturday morning at an apartment complex in far northeast Dallas, hitting several squad cars.

Three officers were injured. All are now recovering at home.

Police said Anderson got into a shootout with another officer after driving into a dead-end roadway. No one was hit.

The officer chased him down and used a Taser to stop and arrest him.

