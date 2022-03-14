16-year-old dies after crashing into Dallas home

article

A teenager who was shot drove into a Dallas home and then died.

No one in the east Oak Cliff home was hurt in the crash Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old, Marvin Rivera, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are still trying to determine who shot him and why.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

READ MORE:

Suspect in custody after shootout with Dallas officers

State trooper fires shots at suspect in Mesquite

Advertisement

Forest Hill officer indicted for killing stabbing suspect