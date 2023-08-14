Expand / Collapse search

Vacant house fire spreads, damages 3 homes in The Colony

By
Published 
The Colony
FOX 4

THE COLONY, Texas - Fire damaged three homes overnight in The Colony in Denton County.

Firefighters said the fire started at a vacant home and then spread to two neighboring homes near North Colony Boulevards and Paige Road.

Image 1 of 6

 

A total of four people lived in the other two homes. They were not hurt.

The chief of The Colony’s fire department said extra support was needed to battle these fires.

"We’re at a fourth alarm and I would say at least one of those is because of the extreme heat. We’re going to make sure we give our people frequent rotations. Get them water, get them some rest," said Chief Scott Thompson.

Related

Dallas weather: 100-degree streak finally coming to an end
article

Dallas weather: 100-degree streak finally coming to an end

An August (not so) cold front will send temperatures tumbling below the 100-degree mark this week. How long of a break we will get before temperatures go right back above 105.

Firefighters from Little Elm, Frisco, Carrollton, and Lewisville responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 