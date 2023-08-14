Vacant house fire spreads, damages 3 homes in The Colony

Fire damaged three homes overnight in The Colony in Denton County.

Firefighters said the fire started at a vacant home and then spread to two neighboring homes near North Colony Boulevards and Paige Road.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A total of four people lived in the other two homes. They were not hurt.

The chief of The Colony’s fire department said extra support was needed to battle these fires.

"We’re at a fourth alarm and I would say at least one of those is because of the extreme heat. We’re going to make sure we give our people frequent rotations. Get them water, get them some rest," said Chief Scott Thompson.

Related article

Firefighters from Little Elm, Frisco, Carrollton, and Lewisville responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.