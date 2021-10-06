University Park police investigating first homicide since 2005

Police are looking for two people after a shooting in University Park left one man dead.

Whoever’s responsible for the deadly shooting is still on the loose. University Park police said they don’t know the circumstances that led up to it.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Then moments later, they saw the victim being pushed out of a pickup truck onto Lovers Lane, just north of the popular Snider Plaza retail area.

First a witness and then later an officer performed CPR on the victim, described as a man in his 30s. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police in the affluent community said cases involving deadly violence are rare occurrences.

"It’s very unusual for us to be working on a homicide. The last one was 2005, 16 years ago," said Assistant Chief John Ball with the University Park Police Department.

According to witnesses, the suspect’s vehicle was a Ford pickup truck that had two people inside – a male and a female. It left the scene heading south from Snider Plaza.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies were seen assisting the University Park police in gathering what evidence they could find.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Park PD.

