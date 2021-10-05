Hackers threaten Allen ISD families after cyberattack

article

Staff and families in the Allen Independent School District say cybercriminals are threatening to release their personal information online.

The school district was hit by a cyberattack last month that briefly disrupted its computer systems.

Now, some parents and employees are getting emails saying their data will be posted if Allen ISD does not pay an extortion demand.

"As Allen ISD has previously stated, the district has no intention of paying millions of dollars in extortion to cybercriminals. This decision follows advice from our independent experts and law enforcement, as this group could continue to harass the district after receiving a payment," Allen ISD said in a letter to parents and staff.

The district said it is working with cybersecurity experts to respond to the threats.

Allen ISD parents file civil rights lawsuit over district’s lack of mask mandate

"Our cybersecurity experts have been in contact with whoever did this and our experts gave them several opportunities to show the data they claim to have taken. If their claim that they have taken sensitive personal information on individuals is verified, we will act to provide protection to those people," Allen ISD said.

People who received a threatening email should not forward it or click on any links.

"The people sending these emails are criminals, and malicious software may be included in what they sent," Allen ISD said.

The district said it’s also a good idea for people who received threatening emails to change any passwords related to those accounts.

Advertisement

Allen ISD school board member David Noll passes away