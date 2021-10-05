Expand / Collapse search

Man charged for Arlington hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old boy

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police charged a man for a September hit-and-run that injured a five-year-old boy.

The boy was on his scooter near his home south of Debbie Lane when he was hit on September 23.

The child suffered a broken arm and collarbone, but is recovering.

Police say Jose Chicas saw news coverage of the incident and wanted to speak with investigators on Friday. 

He turned himself in and police have now charged him with accident involving injury.

RELATED: Arlington hit-and-run driver wanted for injuring 5-year-old boy

Arlington hit-and-run driver wanted for injuring 5-year-old boy

The child was riding his scooter near his south Arlington home last week when he was struck by a pickup truck that never stopped.