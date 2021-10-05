Man charged for Arlington hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old boy

Arlington police charged a man for a September hit-and-run that injured a five-year-old boy.

The boy was on his scooter near his home south of Debbie Lane when he was hit on September 23.

The child suffered a broken arm and collarbone, but is recovering.

Police say Jose Chicas saw news coverage of the incident and wanted to speak with investigators on Friday.

He turned himself in and police have now charged him with accident involving injury.

