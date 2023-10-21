UAW Strike: Local labor unions show support for UAW workers on strike

article

The Tarrant County Central Labor Council held a cookout on Saturday for United Auto Workers on strike as other labor unions showed up to show their solidarity.

"All of us are supporting the labor movement for one reason only. We intend to win," said Gene Lantz, the president of the Dallas AFL-CIO.

Lantz says while UAW strikes for better wages, families are getting caught in the middle.

"All the families are going to be impacted by this because the only way people ever got up by starvation wages was by organizing and fighting back," he said.

In a Facebook Live video on Friday the United Auto Workers opted not to call for additional plants to strike.

GM, Ford, and Stellantis are offering a record 23% pay increase over four years and better benefits. However, the UAW wants to bargain for more.

"It’s about fair pay, cost of living raises. To bring out two tiers to the same level of pay that the senior employees get," said Stacey Scott, the President of UAW Local 2360.

Scott says the union is also fighting for better benefits retirees.

She says getting strike pay of $500 a week is a struggle for workers who are providing for their families.

"It’s a struggle for everyone especially families. Going from what we normally make to this is really a detriment and you know a lot of times we’re not prepared," said Scott.

Scott says events like the cookout help remind workers the community is out supporting them as they strike for better futures.

She's been with the union for nearly 40 years and it is even more of a struggle now to pays bills and still support the strike, which is now in its sixth week.

"The economy is horrible. The food prices, gas prices you know just living. Purchasing homes or whatever, it’s changed from 2007," said Scott.

23 percent of the union's 146,000 members have joined the strike, including workers at parts facilities in Carrollton and Roanoke.

The Arlington GM Assembly plant workers remain on the job.

A study from Anderson Economic Group estimates that the strike has cost the industry $7.7 billion in the first four weeks.

"We’ve dedicated our lives to these companies, and we just want that in return," said Melissa King, the strike coordinator for Local 2360.

King, who works with Stellantis, says she and her husband's taxes and insurance have gone up.

"The car insurance is up. Prices of everything is up. So both of us together making strike pay. It is so, it hardens you a little bit," said King.

The UAW says they are committed to continuing to strike until their demands are met to provide for themselves and their families.