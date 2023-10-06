UAW strike leading to car parts shortage

article

Car dealers across Dallas-Fort Worth are feeling the impact of the United Auto Workers strike as they deal with a parts shortage.

UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday that he started to call the Arlington GM plant to strike, but the automaker agreed to some concessions.

While the plant in Arlington is still running, dealerships say they are struggling to find much needed parts.

Jim Hardick, the general manager at Moritz Chevrolet in Fort Worth, says he's been talking to other dealers with the same problem.

"We're all affected, you know. Our daily parts orders, we're not getting those in," he said.

A week ago two North Texas parts distribution plants along with 18 others nationwide took to the picket line.

"We took these cars in the last couple of three days. We have a lot back in the back and those are all cars waiting on parts a lot of them," said Hardick. "We got customers that come in, their car is under warranty, and you need parts and a lot of these parts we're not able to get. So, you know, we park their cars until we get that part is in."

The strategic strike by UAW against the Big Three, GM, Ford and Stellantis, has caused more than 30 percent of parts suppliers to make some layoffs.

"If we see this continue in the manner it has already started in, we expect that over 60 percent of suppliers will have some form of layoffs occur by mid-October," said Julie Fream from MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association.

Moritz's new vehicle inventory has not seen a drop since the strike started.

"Because we had a build up a little bit of inventory prior to the strike, but as we get deeper into it, yeah, and again it's going to be every dealer," Hardick said.

Once the strike is over Hardick says parts delivery will pick up again.

"Because I'm sure they would do things to try to expedite parts," he said.

Every day the strike goes on the backlog builds for vehicles needing repairs.

"We need that strike to end," Hardick said.

It is not just dealerships being impacted, after-market locations are having a hard time finding parts people need as well.

As for the strike, both sides are coming together, but have not reached a deal.