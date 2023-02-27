Rebecca Butcher will be joining the FOX 4 News team as a general assignment reporter.

---

What connects us all? Storytelling.

That’s how I found my way into this field and that’s why I’m excited to continue it in Dallas.

I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from the University of Memphis.

What was amazing about college – for one getting to cover the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil!

My first reporting gig was as a reporter/weekend anchor in Tupelo, Mississippi. I also worked at ABC24 first as an assignment editor while in college then returned as a reporter/fill-in anchor.

Stories that will stick with me include the riot in Memphis in 2019 following a U.S. Marshal-involved shooting, the Eliza Fletcher abduction and murder case as well as the Tyre Nichols murder investigation.

I’ve also shared the aftermath of multiple tornados and presidential rallies. But my favorite stories - are the ones that resonate long after my outcue that spark action.

I’m a huge brunch fan and can’t wait to find the best running spots in the area!

If you have a story idea – I’m all ears. Email me at Rebecca.Butcher@fox.com.