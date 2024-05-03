VIDEO: Fort Worth vape shop armed robbery caught on camera

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a vape shop this week.

Police shared video of the robbery at the Vape City on McCart Avenue on Tuesday.

The suspect dressed in all black walked into the store at 11:30 p.m. and walked up to the register.

When it came time to pay, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the money from the register.

"Open that b**** up," the robber can be heard saying in the video.

The victim then pulls all the cash out of the register.

Featured article

Police say the suspect left the area on foot and ran into a neighborhood nearby.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the police.