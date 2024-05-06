1 killed at Fort Worth apartment complex

Fort Worth police are looking for the people who killed a man overnight at an apartment complex.

Investigators said the killers shot the victim while chasing him through The Tides Apartments on Boca Canyon Drive, near Interstate 30 and Randoll Mill Road, just after midnight Monday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police haven’t made any arrests or said how many people they are looking for.

They are interviewing witnesses and hope to find security video that shows what happened.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.