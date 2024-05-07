ERCOT issues Weather Watch ahead of Wednesday’s 90° temps

The state’s power grid operator will keep a closer eye on grid conditions Wednesday because of the unseasonably warm weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the Weather Watch is also partly due to a high number of generator maintenance outages. That work is typically scheduled each year during the milder spring months.

But when temperatures climb close to 90 degrees in North Texas on Wednesday, many people will crank up their air conditioners.

ERCOT expects there will be enough supply to meet the demand and is not calling for conservation at this time.

The Weather Watch is just a warning that the demand will be higher, and the reserves could dip lower.

Anyone can monitor the grid conditions in real time at ercot.com.