UAW strike extends into sixth week, Arlington plant still at work

Today marked the start of week six for the United Auto Workers strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Only two, smaller parts distribution centers are part of the work stoppage in North Texas.

"There is more to be won," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a Facebook Live on Friday afternoon.

The UAW did not call for additional plants to strike.

Ford GM, and Stellantis are offering a record 23% pay increase over four years and better benefits, but UAW says it is not enough.

"Our ability to hold out, to hit the companies economically, and to withhold our labor - this is our leverage and this is our path to victory," said Fain.

Five weeks in, about 23% of the Union's 146,000 members have joined the work stoppage.

A study from Anderson Economic Group estimates the strike has cost the overall industry $7.7 billion through the first month. Nearly half of that money is from Detroit's Big Three automakers.

The rest of the financial impact affecting supplier wages and earnings, dealers, customers and more.

"We believe we have met our commitment to provide historic improvement in wages and benefits, and have also addressed the future of EV battery manufacturing," said Gerald Johnson, the Executive Vice President of GM Global Manufacturing and Sustainability in a video statement released Thursday.

In the statement, the company explained its stance in negotiations.

"Over the past 10 years, we’ve invested more money in our business than we’ve earned — and if we don’t have those profits to continue our investments in our plants, our people and our products we will be facing declining market share, an inability to fund the EV transition and an inability to compete with a growing number of competitors right here in America," Johnson said.

Arlington's GM Assembly, where 5,000 autoworkers produce more than 1,300 full-sized SUV's each day, has not been called upon to strike.

A GM parts distribution center in Roanoke has been on strike for about a month.

The same goes for Stellantis parts center in Carrollton.

"Every time these company executives open their mouths it is to increase the fear, increase the uncertainty, and increase the doubt amongst our membership," said Fain.

GM's Arlington Assembly told FOX 4 earlier on Friday that it is business as usual.