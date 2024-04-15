9-year-old Dallas girl’s murder trial ends in mistrial, suspect offered 5-year plea deal

The man accused of killing a 9-year-old Dallas girl pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after his murder trial ended with a mistrial.

On Friday, a judge was forced to declare a mistrial in the case of Brandoniya Bennett's shooting death.

Tyrese Simmons

Her suspected killer, Tyrese Simmons, returned to court Monday morning and accepted a plea deal. He will serve five years in prison for manslaughter.

During the trial, prosecutors tried to prove that Simmons fatally shot Bennett in 2019 while feuding with another wannabe rapper who lived near her Old East Dallas apartment.

The little girl’s aunt became emotional while testifying about what happened.

Ashton Elder said she heard a loud commotion outside, including threats to shoot the place up.

Brandoniya Bennett

Elder said she and the children took cover. But just as Bennett asked to get her snacks from the kitchen, gunfire erupted, and she was killed.

The defense argued other people outside Bennett’s apartment could have fired the fatal shot. There was also no DNA evidence or weapon that linked Simmons to the crime.

Jurors also heard from two state witnesses whose testimony differed from their original accounts of what happened.

"Their witnesses fell apart on the stand," said defense attorney Josh Healey. "There were two witnesses back-to-back who they needed to prove their case and after cross-examination and digging into some evidence we had their witnesses couldn’t hold weight anymore."

"There are situations where people change their testimony either before trial or maybe during trial and between trials. When that happens, it severely compromises our ability to prosecute a case," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

In addition to the five years for manslaughter, Simmons received a two-year sentence because he cut off his ankle monitor and fled just before the trial was originally scheduled to begin. He will be allowed to serve those two sentences at the same time.

He will also get credit for the year and a half he’s already served. So, he could be eligible for parole in another year and a half and out of prison in less than two years.

A second man, Devante Benton, was convicted of murder in the same case.

Benton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting, even though police believed Simmons was the one who pulled the trigger.