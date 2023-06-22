Dallas capital murder fugitive arrested in Oklahoma

article

A Dallas capital murder suspect who took off days before his trial has been arrested in Oklahoma.

23-year-old Tyrese Simmons was set to go on trial June 5 for the 2019 murder of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett before he disappeared. He was one of three men wanted for the crime.

Police say Simmons’ ankle monitor was tampered with while he was under house arrest.

Simmons is now set to be extradited back to Dallas. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.