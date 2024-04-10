Man on trial for murder of 9-year-old Dallas girl

A trial is underway in Dallas for a murder suspect who police said cut off his ankle monitor after allegedly killing a little girl during a rap feud.

Tyrese Simmons is accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in Old East Dallas in 2019.

RELATED: Suspect in shooting, triggered by rapper feud, that killed 9-year-old Dallas girl turns himself in

Police said he and another wannabe rapper were arguing over the lyrics the other had written about them in their songs.

Witnesses told police they broke up the argument before Simmons told the other man he would return to "air this place out," meaning he would return to shoot the place up.

But Simmons allegedly returned and fired shots into the wrong apartment, killing Bennett while she was playing.

Simmons surrendered a day after the shooting and was released on house arrest while awaiting trial.

But when that trial was about to start, police said he cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He was arrested in Oklahoma last summer.

Testimony in the rescheduled trial is now underway.

Related article

If convicted of murder, Simmons could face life in prison.

A second man, Devante Benton, was convicted of murder in the same case. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting.