Dallas transgender woman killed: Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for murder

The murder trial for the man who shot and killed a transgender woman in Dallas back in 2019 was over before it got started on Monday.

37-year-old Kendrell Lyles pleaded guilty to murdering Muhlaysia Booker just before jury selection was about to get underway.

He was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder.

Kendrell Lyles

Booker was found lying face down on an East Dallas street behind the Tension Park Golf Course more than four years ago.

At the time, she was fourth Black transgender woman to be murdered in Dallas in 2019.

By the time of Booker's funeral, the number of trans Black women being murdered in Dallas had risen to seven.

Booker made national headlines a month before her death.

She was seen on video being brutally beaten by several men at an East Oak Cliff apartment complex after a minor fender bender.

She had suffered a concussion, fractured wrists and many other injuries.

Edward Thomas was sentenced to almost a year in jail for the misdemeanor assault.

Police say the incident was not related to her murder.

Muhlaysia Booker

A month after Booker's death in June, Dallas Police arrested 34-year-old Kendrell Lyles for her murder after a witness placed his car at the last place Booker was seen alive in East Dallas.

He had already been arrested in Collin County with the murder of two people in a drug deal gone bad.

Booker's family has been active is bringing attention to the case.

They will have a chance to address Lyles directly during victim impact statements on Thursday morning.