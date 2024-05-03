Dallas shooting: Pleasant Grove car crash led to shooting that killed 16-year-old, police say

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Pleasant Grove on Thursday.

Dallas police responded to a shooting at the intersection of North Masters Drive and Carolina Oaks Drive at about 7 p.m.

Investigators say the incident started as a minor car crash at the intersection.

After the crash, people who were not involved in the crash started fighting and one person began shooting, according to police.

Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old who died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Royse City High School student arrested for 'credible threat'

A second victim was hit in the foot and a third only sustained minor injuries, according to DPD.

Police have not identified the suspect or said if there have been any arrests made.