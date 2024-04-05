Solar Eclipse 2024: Ennis hosting travelers from across the country

Thousands of people from across the country and around the world are coming to North Texas for a shot at seeing the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The welcome center in Ennis, about 35 miles south of Dallas, was bustling, not only with those seeking the annual bluebonnet trails, but a not-so-annual view.

"We came for the eclipse," said Dan Weaver, who came from California with his wife Ann. "After we went to the one in Oregon [in 2017], we said, man, we should do this again whenever it occurs in the United States."

The Weavers already got a taste of just how special an eclipse can be.

READ MORE: How to take photos of the eclipse with your cellphone

"I don't even know if I can explain it, but it just kind of gives you some chills. Where we were at in Oregon you could see it coming across the valley," he said.

Crews are beginning the final stages of set-up ahead of the expected crowds in Ennis.

The city has forecast between 50,000 and 200,000 visitors for the event.

Its location means it will be one of the places that experiences totality the longest, at 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

Related article

"I'm looking forward to it because I want to come and be a part of it, so I'll find me somewhere to watch the eclipse and be safe," said Evan Williams, a longtime Ennis resident.

The exact crowd size, with weather potentially a damper, is still hard to predict.

"We don't know what the weather's going to do. Hopefully we'll get a break and we'll get to see something. We'll all see dark, so hey, we'll know we're there," said vendor Mike Terrell.

For now, folks have beautiful weather to check out the bluebonnets and just a couple days to hope for the best.

"So we had the partial in Oregon a while back, but in Oregon on the coast, we're classic clouds. So came down here and hopefully we'll have less clouds," said Raff Jimenez, who was visiting from Oregon.

READ MORE: Where to find free solar eclipse glasses before April 8

FOX 4 will have a crew in Ennis for our special eclipse coverage on Monday.

You will be able to watch our eclipse coverage live on TV and our free streaming app FOX LOCAL starting at 4 a.m. and through the end of the event.



