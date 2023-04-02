Tornado Watch issued for most of North Texas as severe weather possible Sunday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of North Texas as there is a chance for severe storms Sunday.

The Tornado Watch is set to be in place until 11 p.m.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated state resources ahead of the possible severe weather across the state.

Widespread showers and storms developed to our west late Sunday morning, before spreading eastward through the day.

MORE FROM THE FOX 4 WEATHER TEAM HERE

Related article

Some storms will be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds.

The greatest threat is large hail in the strongest storms. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Download the FOX 4 WAPP for updates on severe weather whenever it comes to North Texas. It is free wherever you get your apps.