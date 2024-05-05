45 cars damaged by fire at auction facility in Justin, officials say

45 vehicles were damaged by a fire at a Denton County automobile auction facility.

Crews were called to a reported structure fire on McPherson Road in Justin just before 4 a.m. when they saw smoke and flames from I-35 West.

Denton County Emergency Services District 1 says they saw 20 to 30 vehicles on fire when they arrived.

After about an hour battling the flames with the help of several local fire departments the fire was under control. A total of 45 vehicles were involved, said officials.

The Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.

The same facility was involved in a similar incident on Christmas Eve.

58 vehicles were damaged in that fire.