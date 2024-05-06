Former Krum ISD music teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

A former Krum ISD music teacher is facing multiple charges, including the sexual assault of a child, from a series of incidents dating back to the 90s.

Carol Turner was recently indicted by a grand jury on a series of charges related to alleged incidents in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Court records show Turner is charged with nine counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Carol Turner

She was arrested on May 3 and posted bond on the same day, according to jail records.

Krum ISD superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran says Turner has not been affiliated with the district since July 2023.

The district says Turner was placed on administrative leave after learning about the alleged victim's claims.

Turner has been prohibited from accessing any Krum ISD properties or participating in district-sponsored events, according to the district.

Krum ISD police say the incident is still under investigation.