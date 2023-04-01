Dallas Weather: Chance for severe storms in North Texas Sunday

There is a chance that North Texans could see severe storms Sunday.

Widespread showers and storms will develop to our west late Sunday morning, before spreading eastward through the day.

Some storms will be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds.

The greatest threat is large hail in strongest storms. Tornado threat is low, but not zero.

